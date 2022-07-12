New Delhi: Sanjana Ganesan trolled English batters after her husband Jasprit Bumrah was on fire in the first ODI against England. The pacer produced the best ODI figures as Bumrah managed to scalp 6 wickets by just giving 19 runs in 7.2 overs.Also Read - Jasprit Bumrah Says It is 'Very Exciting' to Seam and Swing in White-Ball Cricket After Guiding India to a 10-Wicket Victory Over England

Bumrah's sensational performance helped India bowl out England for a paltry 110 in 25.2 overs after winning the toss and opting to bowl first in bowling-friendly conditions. The 28-year-old with his career-best ODI figures of 6 for 19 became the first Indian pace bowler to take six wickets in an ODI in England. He was well supported by Mohammed Shami, who bagged 3 for 31 en route to becoming the joint third-fastest to 150 wickets, and Prasidh Krishna (1/26).

Here is the video of Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan trolling the England batters:

“The food area is a busy place it’s a shocker block full of english fans coz they don’t wanna watch the cricket. There are plenty of stalls here fires hot dogs typical match day food of you come at that stall ( Crispy Duck. Duck Fat Chips) The Crispy Duck. We’ve got a duck wrap with us we wanna see how good the duck is off the field because the duck on the field have been absolutely fantastic.” said Sanjana Ganesan

Brief scores: England 110 all out in 25.2 overs (Jos Buttler 30, David Willey 21; Jasprit Bumrah 6/19, Mohammed Shami 3/31) lost to India 114 for no loss in 18.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 76 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 31 not out) by 10 wickets