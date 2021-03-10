India vice-captain Rohit Sharma expects all-rounder Hardik Pandya to contribute substantially both with the bat and ball in the upcoming five-match T20I series against England, starting March 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. With T20 World Cup coming up later this year, Rohit believes Hardik has been doing ‘everything he could’ to get back to his best following a back surgery that kept him away from bowling regularly in international cricket. Also Read - ICC Test Rankings 2021: Rishabh Pant Reaches Career-Best Seventh Position in Batsmen's Charts, Ravichandran Ashwin Moves up to Second Spot in Bowler's Tally

The 27-year-old Pandya, who underwent his back surgery in October 2019, made a comeback with the IPL last year but did not bowl. Hardik won India games with his batting in the limited-overs series in Australia but he bowled only once across three ODIs and as many T20Is.

He was with the Test team during the recent England series and Rohit feels that helped him get ready for his responsibilities in white-ball cricket.

“Of course he’s been an integral part of the squad. He is been working on his bowling and batting, trying to sharpen those skillsets. It’s been good month and a half that he’s been with the team in order to get ready for this limited series,” Rohit said ahead of the first T20 on Friday.

“He’s done pretty much everything so it seems that time has come for him to get ready and start doing what he does.

“He’s worked hard for his bowling and batting in this last few weeks. I hope he’s ready to do what the team expects from him.”

The in-form Rishabh Pant is making a comeback to the T20 side following his exploits in Test cricket and Rohit sees the southpaw building on his recent success in the longest format.

“He can go from strength to strength. There is no looking back for him. So far he has done exceptionally well from Australia to the home series against England recently, he’s performed exceptionally well,” he said.

“I don’t see anything stopping unless you guys stop putting pressure on him. The good thing about his game right now is he is starting to understand the game situation, something that he ticks a box.”

The 23-year-old had scored a breathtaking 101 to help India win the fourth Test against England by an innings and 25 runs.

“He can go from strength to strength from here. He is looked very good in keeping, approach or batting in all three departments,” Rohit said.