Hampshire: With the on-off Test done and dusted India and England gear up for a white-ball series comprising of three T20Is and three ODIs. The series starts with the T20Is with the first of them to be played at Southampton on July 7. India won both their T20 warmup games in the build-up to the first game. The T20I series will act as a dress rehearsal for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Two different T20I squads have been named by the BCCI for the three T20Is. The squad that played the series against Ireland will play the first T20I against England. Only Rohit Sharma is back amongst the senior players for this game and will take back captaincy. India missed him dearly in the South Africa series followed by the one-off Test against England. He contracted covid and was ruled out for the Edgbaston Test. He is now fit and back in the side needing to pick it up from the Test loss.Also Read - India Captain Rohit Sharma Keeping One Eye on the World Cup, Says We Want to Tick Every Box

Where will the IND vs ENG 1st T20I take place ?

India vs England 1st T20I match will take place at Rose Bowl Cricket Ground. Also Read - 'Embarrassing' And 'Pathetic': Kohli Slammed On Social Media For His On-Field Celebrations

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I Online in India?

India vs England 1st T20I can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I on TV in India?

India vs England 1st T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs ENG 1st T20I Start in India?

The India vs England 1st T20I will start at 10:30 PM IST.