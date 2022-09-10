IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Live Streaming

Durham: India will take on England in the limited over series, starting with the T20I series first. England will be without their key women in Heather Knight, Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt. On the other hand. Jemimah Rodrigues is out due to an injury and both teams will be handing debuts to a number of new players.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Harmanpreet Kaur On Jhulan Goswami's Retirement - 'Nobody Can Fill Her Shoes'

Here are the details of when and where to watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I in India Also Read - Jhulan Goswami Likely To Play Last International Match At Lords: Report

Where will the IND vs ENG 1st T20I take place?

India vs England 1st T20I match will take place at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Also Read - India Announces Women’s Squad For Overseas White-Ball Series Against England

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I Online in India?

India vs England 1st T20I can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I on TV in India?

India vs England 1st T20I will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will IND vs ENG 1st T20I Start in India?

The India vs England 1st T20I will start at 11.30 PM IST.

PROBABLE PLAYING XIs

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur.

England Women: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (C), Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

INDIA WOMEN T20I SQUAD: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, S Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), R Gayakwad, D Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (WK), KP Navgire.