Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: ‘100 Against South Africa Gave Me Confidence,’ Says KL Rahul After 86 Against England On Day 2

IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: ‘100 Against South Africa Gave Me Confidence,’ Says KL Rahul After 86 Against England On Day 2

India’s KL Rahul is playing his 50th Test in his career. At Day 2 stumps, India are 421/7, taking a 175-run lead against England in the first innings.

KL Rahul plays a shot on Day 2 against England in Hyderabad. (Image: BCCI)

Hyderabad: KL Rahul drew confidence from his hundred against South Africa last month as his brilliant 86 put India in the driver’s seat against England on Day 2 of the first Test on Friday. On a turning track at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Rahul stood tall against a spin-heavy English attack, challenging himself against the turn that got better of most of his peers. At stumps, India were 421/7, thus taking a first innings lead of 175 runs with three more days to play.

Trending Now

Starting the day at 119/1, India lost both Yashavi Jasiwal and Shubman Gill early. Rahul, along with Shreyas Iyer put on 64 runs before the later became Rehan Ahmed’s victim. He then stitched 65 runs for the fifth wicket before becoming Tom Hartley’s second Test wicket.

You may like to read

“The 100 in SA has given me some confidence, also having played 6-7 months of cricket since my injury. The aim was to stay positive when I went out to bat,” Rahul said after the day’s play. “Very different to that of South Africa (on the pitch) – a bit of turn, it became slower and slower as the ball went old.”

Rahul will be particularly disappointed as he was primed to score a hundred in his 50th Test.

Nonetheless, his innings was marked by imperious timing and meticulous shot selection, which made it oh-so-pleasing to watch. His fifth-wicket alliance with Jadeja in just 74 balls during the middle session of play, pinned England on the back-foot.

Overall, India made 87 runs during that period, losing two wickets. The effortless partnership ended when Rahul pulled a half-tracker by Hartely to pick Ahmed, the lone fielder in the deep at mid-wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja (81 batting) and Axar Patel (35 batting) added 63 runs for the unbroken eighth-wicket stand and are at the crease at stumps. Once an opener, Rahul had to slotted in the middle order after Shubman Gill started making merry with his bat at the top. The right-hander is enjoying his batting in the middle-order as he is getting more time to settle down.

“Enjoying batting in the middle-order. I did enjoy batting in the top-order for a long time, but here you get some time to put your feet up, watch as to how the ball is doing, what the bowlers are doing and it gives time to plan your innings,” added the Karnataka cricketer.

Asked about the team’s plan on Day 2, Rahul said, “It’s only the second day, we just wanted to bat the full day and get as many runs as possible (on the team plan). The chat was to bat as long as possible and everyone to bat and score as many runs as we could.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.