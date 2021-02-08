England bowlers brought their A-game on the table in the first session of Day 4 to bowl out India for 337 at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Interestingly, the visitors decided to not enforce follow-on after taking the massive 241-run lead. Also Read - Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 4 Chennai: Ashwin Sends ENG Openers Back in Hut

India resumed their innings from 257/6 at Day 4 as Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin battled hard against England to lead the hosts’ fightback. The duo shared a crucial 80-run stand for the seventh wicket to avoid the follow-on which eventually England didn’t take. It was the new-ball that did the trick for the England team as the bowlers started getting some help after taking it. Also Read - Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: India Cricketer Rishabh Pant Pledges to Donate His Match Fee For Rescue Efforts

Jack Leach breached Ashwin’s tight defence to provide England an important breakthrough. Ashwin scored 32 runs before edging the bowl to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. Shahbaz Nadeem replaced the veteran spinner in the middle but failed to score any and dismissed for a duck by Leach. Also Read - India vs England: How to Buy Tickets Online For 2nd Test at Chepauk- Price, Sales, Online Buy And All You Need to Know

Later, veteran James Anderson didn’t waste much time to wrap the Indian innings as he dismissed Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah on low scores.

Washington Sundar remained not out on 85 – his highest score in Test cricket. He impressed many with his grit and resilience. The southpaw played 138 balls in which he hit 12 fours and two sixes. His partnership with Ashwin played a crucial role as England might have changed their decision to enforce follow-on looking at India’s batting depth.

Off-spinner Dominic Bess was the pick of the England bowlers as he picked four wickets in the 26 overs he bowled. Leach, Jofra Archer and Anderson scalped two-two wickets each.

On Day Three, Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara had made valuable contributions of 91 and 73 respectively.

However, England lost the wicket of opener Rory Burns on the first ball of the innings as Ashwin got the better of him with a peach of a delivery. England were 1/1 at Lunch on Day 4.

Brief scores: England 578 and 1/1 at Lunch on Day Four (Dominic Sibley 0 batting, Daniel Lawrence 0 batting; Ravichandran Ashwin 1/0) lead by 242 runs vs India 337 all out (Rishabh Pant 91, Washington Sundar 85 not out; Dominic Bes 4/76)