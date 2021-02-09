Team India will take a stab at chasing down a massive 420 to win the first Test against England on the fifth and final day in Chennai. On a deteriorating Chepauk pitch, it will be a massive challenge for Virat Kohli’s men after losing opening batsman Rohit Sharma on the penultimate day but will draw inspiration from a similar feat they pulled off recently in Australia. Also Read - India vs England Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 5: Jack Leach Removes Cheteshwar Pujara to Dent IND's Chase

On the fifth and final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane, India chased down 328 and became the first team to beat Australia at the venue since 1988. The win also sealed a memorable 2-1 series win and it's something that must have been talked about during a team huddle ahead of the start of the day's play, addressed by India captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri.

So far, England have proved a strong opposition to India, led by their captain Joe Root who struck a double-century in his 100th Test guiding his team to a massive 578-all out after opting to bat first in the series opener. His bowlers then put up an impressive show limiting India to 337- all out but the tourists decided against enforcing the follow-on.

In their second innings, England were bowled out for 178 with Ravichandran Ashwin taking 6/60 with India set a world-record 420 to win the first Test. However, England’s decision to not declare drew criticism but bowling coach Jon Lewis defended the approach.

“The guys were positive in the way they played. I don’t think it is a straightforward pitch where you can be reckless to score. But, we were very comfortable with the amount of overs we wanted to bowl on Monday,” Lewis said. “We will try to have a bite with the second new ball if possible on Tuesday. We are comfortable with where we are at in the game,” Lewis told reporters during a virtual media interaction after the day’s play.”