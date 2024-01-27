Home

IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah’s Animated Reaction Goes Viral After India Pacer Gets Robbed Off A Wicket – WATCH VIDEO

Jasprit Bumrah had the last laugh as England opener Ben Duckett became a victim of the India pacer shortly after.

Jasprit Bumrah holds his head in disbelief after TV replays showed Ben Duckett was out LBW.

Hyderabad: Jasprit Bumrah put out a animated show in disappointment after he was robbed of Ben Duckett’s wicket following KS Bharat’s advice to not for a DRS in the ongoing first Test against England on Saturday. The incident took place during England’s second innings when Bumrah seemed to have trapped Duckett LBW. The Indian pacer appealed loudly only for the umpire to turn it down and looked to ask for a review. Skipper Rohit Sharma asked Bharat for his advice and the latter hinted the ball could be going down the leg side. Rohit went with Bharat’s decision.

Bumrah’s animated reaction came when the replay was shown on the big screen. In the television replay, the trajectory showed the ball would have hit the leg stump. Had India gone with Bumrah’s decision to review, Duckett would have sent packing. Upon seeing the review, Bumrah clutched his head in disappointment, realizing he had been robbed of a wicket.

However, Bumrah didn’t take much long as India’s premier pacer cleaned up Duckett shortly. This time the English southpaw failed to read Bumrah’s line as the in-swinging delivery went through his bat and pad to hit the stumps. Duckett scored 47 off 52 balls.

Bumrah’s reaction after watching review replay

Frustrated 🔥#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/UQZGRFYxSs — Syed Mujtaba Aslam (@Syed87058181) January 27, 2024

