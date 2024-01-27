Home

IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: Joe Root Surpasses Ricky Ponting Despite Scoring Just Two In Second Innings

In 47 innings against India, England’s Joe Root has 2557 runs in the longest format of the game.

Joe Root is the most successful Test batter for England against India. (Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Former England captain Joe Root went past legendary Australian Ricky Ponting to become the highest run-getter against India in Tests on Saturday. Root achieved the milestone during England’s second innings against India in the ongoing first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Although Root managed just two before being dismissed the Jasprit Bumrah, the right-hander went atop the list with 2557 runs. Two-time World Cup-winning former Australian captain Ponting had scored 2555 runs followed by another ex-England skipper Alastair Cook (2431).

