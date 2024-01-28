Home

England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team suffered 28 runs loss against Ben Stokes’ England in the first Test of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on January 28. The Indian skipper said they were not brave enough and it was the reason behind their loss despite having 190 runs lead in the first innings.

“Hard to pinpoint where it went wrong. Having got a lead of 190, we thought we were very much in the batting. Exceptional batting, one of the best I have seen in Indian conditions by an overseas batter, Ollie Pope played a brilliant knock . We bowled in the right areas. The bowlers executed the plans really well, you got to take your hat off to Pope and say well played,” said Rohit in the post-match ceremony.

“Overall, we failed as a team. We didn’t bat well enough. I wanted them (Siraj and Bumrah) to take the game to the fifth day. The lower order fought really well there. You need to be brave enough, which I thought we weren’t,” he added.

Debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley set aside a poor performance in the first innings to pick a sensational 7-62 as England clinched an improbable and famous 28-run win over India in the Test series opener.

Ollie Pope’s magnificent 196 helped England, who had conceded 190 runs lead, make 420 in their second innings, setting India a target of 231. But Hartley had other plans, running through the Indian batting order to take his maiden seven-wicket haul in Test cricket to bowl out the hosts for 202, hours after West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph himself took a seven-fer to stop Australia from winning at Brisbane.

The win gives England a 1-0 lead in the five-game series. This win is a testament to the visitors’ Bazball approach proving successful in Indian conditions. It is unarguably one of England’s greatest Test wins in the overseas circuit.

Brief scores: England 246 and 420 in 102.1 overs (Ollie Pope 196; Ben Duckett 47; Jasprit Bumrah 4-41, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-126) beat India 436 and 202 in 69.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 39, K.S Bharat 28; Tom Hartley 7-62) by 28 runs

