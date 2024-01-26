IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: No Regrets For Yashasvi Jaiswal On Missing Hundred As India Look To Play Positive Cricket

Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 80 on Day 2 of the first Test against England.

Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates after scoring a fifty against England. (Image: BCCI)

Hyderabad: Yashasvi Jaiswal might have missed on a well-deserved hundred against England on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match on Friday, but the youngster has no regrets as India aim to play positive cricket. In reply to England’s first innings total of 246, India were 421/7 when stumps were drawn on the second day. Ravindra Jadeja (81 not out) and Axar Patel (35) not out are at the crease. The hosts are 175 runs ahead in the first innings.

Having started the day on an unbeaten 76, Jaiswal could add just four runs on Friday before the left-hander hit straight at the hands of bowler Joe Root to give England an early breakthrough. Thereafter India lost Shubman Gill before KL Rahul (81) and Shreyas Iyer took charge (35). KS Bharat too contributed with a knock of 41. At the moment, Jadeja and Patel have added 63 runs for the unbroken eighth wicket.

“We were always trying to play positive cricket. I am also trying the same. I want to stay positive and play good shots. I felt the more runs we accumulate, it is better for our team. We aim to take a good lead into the game,” Jaiswal said at the Press Conference on Friday.

The southpaw admitted that it would have been nice to get a hundred, but was not a repentant person. “Yes, it would have been amazing if I scored a hundred but I think what brought me here was my process and thinking,” Jaiswal said, hinting at the desire to follow his natural game.

That path can be fraught with danger, but one Jaiswal is ready to tread. “I was trying to do my best and sometimes it (playing aggressive cricket) can work well, sometimes it won’t. I can commit a mistake and get out but I am trying to make sure that I learn from my mistakes,” he noted.

Batting has difficult on this track at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. After the English batters, save captain Ben Stokes, failed to perform, the Indians too admitted that playing on this wicket is a bit difficult. “The wicket is quite spinning at the moment. There is some help for the spinners. I was thinking to contribute well for the team,” he added.

With three more wickets at hand, the Indians will look to take the game as long as possible, thus extending the lead. Anything around 200 would be difficult for England to chase on this wicket against the likes of Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Patel.

