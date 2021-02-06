In a bid to give clarity and outline the plan for the day, India skipper Virat Kohli gave a pep talk to the side ahead of the second day of the first Test against England in Chennai. The opening day was dominated by the tourists as English skipper Joe Root – playing his 100th Test – led from the front as he hit his third consecutive century in the sub-continent. Also Read - Live Score India vs England 1st Test Day 2: Joe Root Key for Visitors as Virat Kohli And Co. Will Look to Bounce Back

Kohli looked focused as he seemed to be discussing the plans with the team in a huddle. The Board of Control of Cricket in India shared the video on its Twitter handle.

Kohli is making a comeback to the side as the leader after having missed out on the last three Tests in Australia as he was on paternity leave. Now with him back leading the side, India would be bolstered in the batting department.

Meanwhile, opting to bat first after winning the toss, England scored 263 for three on day one at Chennai. It was a struggle for the bowlers on a slow batting paradise. While Root remained unbeaten on 128*, Dom Sibley was dismissed in the last over on an opening day to a toe-crushing yorker from Jasprit Bumrah.

For India, Bumrah picked up two wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin picked one.

India would look for early wickets on day two but it will not be easy as the bowlers are not getting a lot of assistance from the pitch. The pitch has been on the slower side and not much bounce on offer. Root has already said that England will look to post a mammoth first innings score.