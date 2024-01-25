Home

Sports

IND vs ENG 1st Test: ‘Wish Ravi Ashwin Completes His 500 In This Game’ Ravindra Jadeja Hopes Fellow Spinner Reach Historic Milestone In Hyderabad

IND vs ENG 1st Test: ‘Wish Ravi Ashwin Completes His 500 In This Game’ Ravindra Jadeja Hopes Fellow Spinner Reach Historic Milestone In Hyderabad

Ravichandran Ashwin needs 7 more wickets to complete 500 Test wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin is just seven wickets away from completing 500 Test wickets and his fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja wishes Ashwin to reach this milestone during the 1st Test between Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team and Ben Stokes’ England at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Trending Now

“It will be a big achievement if Ashwin completes 500 Test wickets and I hope he gets it in this match. I am left with 25 wickets for 300 and it might take the whole series, but I wish Ashwin completes his 500 in this game itself and continues taking wickets for India,” Jadeja said during an interaction with JioCinema.

You may like to read

“I really enjoy bowling with Ashwin, it is really helpful with two spinners bowling in tandem. We share a lot of messages around field setting, line and length and we are happy to contribute to India’s win. We really enjoy the competition,” Jadeja added.

Ravindra Jadeja is close to an iconic milestone too as he needs 25 more wickets to complete 300 Test wickets and will try to get to that milestone during this five-match series itself.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led India’s response with a blazing unbeaten 76 off 70 balls as the hosts’ ended day one’s play in the first Test at 119/1 in 23 overs, trailing England by 127 runs after the spinners took eight wickets to bowl out the visitors’ for 246 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Electing to bat first on a pitch which was dry from one end and green-ish in the middle, fans waited with bated breath to see England’s attacking style of playing Test cricket. They were great in patches – the opening partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett yielded 55 runs while Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow had a stand of 61 runs for the fourth wicket.

England’s first challenge of fronting up to Indian spinners in their Bazball era ended in favour of the visitors’. Eight England wickets fell to spin as they were left in a spot of bother twice at 60-3 and 155-7. Stokes, the England skipper, brought up his 31st Test fifty after lunch while making precious runs with the lower order to take England past 200.

Three wickets each were taken by Jadeja and Ashwin respectively, though the former was expensive due to coming in line for the Stokes onslaught. Axar Patel took two wickets, while fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah also had two scalps.

Stokes, coming back to action after a left knee surgery last year, proved that he still possesses of his famed fighting qualities, seen by hitting six fours and three sixes to hit 70 off 88 balls and lead a late counter-attack for England.

He followed his all-familiar pattern of starting slow, before pressing the accelerator to enter a higher gear and clearing the boundary ropes with aggressive stroke play, seen from him getting his last 53 runs off his final 36 deliveries.

By stumps, Jaiswal had launched a stunning onslaught on England’s bowlers, particularly on debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley, to get a 47-ball fifty and continue his sparking start to Test cricket.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.