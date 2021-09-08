London: India fought hard, made a comeback, and then pulled off a historic win on the final day of the 4th Test at The Oval to take an unassailable 2-1 lead. Despite the emphatic win, former English captain Nasser Hussain reckons there are concerns in the Indian team and the biggest one is Ajinkya Rahane’s form. Since the century at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Rahane has not made any contribution of note.Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan to Dinesh Karthik; Indian Cricketers Who Got Divorced

He has scored merely 14 runs in the fourth Test at The Oval and that included naught. He has scored a paltry 109 runs at a dismal average of 15.57 in the four Tests played so far. There has been much talk recently around Rahane – some feel he should be dropped, while others reckon, he is too big a player to sit out.

"There are still vulnerabilities in their batting and Ajinkya Rahane looks horribly out of nick," Hussain wrote on DailyMail.

Hussain went on to praise Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli for their contributions. The ex-English captain reckons Bumrah is the best multi-format bowler in the world, while Kohli is the driving force.

“Bumrah, for me, is the best multi-format bowler in the world. Kohli is the driving force, of course, and winning in England is the final frontier for him. It would be some legacy,” Hussain wrote.

It would be interesting to see if India drops an out-of-form Rahane or they back him again?

The final Test starts on September 10 at Old Trafford in Manchester. India, who have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead, would start favourites.