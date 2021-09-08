London: If James Anderson versus Virat Kohli has been one of the contests to look forward to, then the battle between the India captain and Barmy Army has also grabbed eyeballs. It started at The Lord’s when Barmy Army gave Kohli a send-off. Then, at The Oval, Kohli returned the favour with the ‘trumpet’ celebration.Also Read - India's Predicted Squad For T20 World Cup Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, R. Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav Likely to Feature in Probable 15-Man Side

Now, ahead of the final Test at Manchester – Barmy Army has responded and it is oh-so-classy. Looks like the high-spirited British cricket fans have taken the ‘trumpet’ celebration in a sporting way. Also Read - Ind vs Eng 2021 - Ajinkya Rahane Looks Horribly Out of Nick: Nasser Hussain Points Drawback Ahead of 5th Test

Calling it ‘Fair play, Virat’, Barmy Army say ‘See You at Manchester’. “We can give it so we can take it so fair play Virat Rolling on the floor laughing. See you in Manchester @imVkohli”, the Barmy Army tweeted. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan to Dinesh Karthik; Indian Cricketers Who Got Divorced

We can give it so we can take it so fair play Virat 🤣 See you in Manchester @imVkohli 👋 🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺🎺 https://t.co/glTAiwrv0H — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 7, 2021

Meanwhile, some did not like Kohli’s celebration like ex-English opener Nick Compton and Sports journalist Lawrence Booth. But, former English captain Michael Vaughan loved Kohli’s character and the energy.

“Virat Kohli is an incredible leader. He’s just got this buzz of energy. He was taking the piss out of the Barmy Army we these trumpet signs,” Vaughan said.

“I love it. We don’t have enough characters in the game and mimicking the crowd, trying to get his own supporters going. When they came out after lunch he was getting them going. It was like he was at the end of the long jump in the Olympics trying to get the crowd going. He’s an amazing character and yesterday he gave a tactical masterclass on how to win a Test match,” Vaughn added.

In a couple of days from now, India would take on England in the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Test starts on September 10.