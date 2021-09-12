London: In the latest developments, it is reported that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) two T20Is apart from the rescheduled fifth Test. A BCCI official on anonymity told The Hindu about this new development following the cancellation of the fifth and final Test at The Oval due to the Covid scare in the Indian camp.Also Read - Aakash Chopra Gives Michael Vaughan Reality Check After Ex-English Captain Blamed IPL For Cancellation of 5th Test

The BCCI official also said that this gesture is being done to help the ECB recover some losses they may have incurred due to the cancelled Test and also in order to solidify the bond between the two boards.

Earlier, BCCI stated that it had several discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board before taking the decision of calling off the match.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have jointly decided to call off the 5th Test Match scheduled at Manchester in ongoing India’s tour of England 2021,” BCCI said in the statement.

“The BCCI and ECB held several rounds of discussion to find a way to play the Test Match, however, the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Indian team contingent forced the decision of calling off the Old Trafford Test Match,” it added.

On Thursday, the India cricket team’s junior physio Yogesh Parmar was tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to cancel its practice session. Earlier, head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharath Arun were tested positive for the novel virus ahead of the Oval Test.

The Indian cricket board said that it will not compromise on maintaining the safety and well-being of the players.