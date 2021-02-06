Despite no Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the XI, Kuldeep Yadav still did not make the playing XI for the first Test against England in Chennai. Instead, Shahbaz Nadeem was chosen over Kuldeep, and that raised eyebrows. Now, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta like many other experts has reacted on this matter. Also Read - India vs England: 'Focused' Mohammad Shami Back to Training to Get Match Fit | WATCH VIDEO

Calling him a match-winner, Dasgupta reckoned Kuldeep needs some clarity as he is young and has a lot of cricket left in him.

"Maybe some clarity is required because he is young, he's got a lot of cricket left. Maybe he needs to be given some direction in terms of what is expected of him, when he needs to improve. How he wants to go about it. I think he's got a lot of cricket left in him, he's really good bowler. He's a match-winner," Dasgupta said in an interaction on Sports Tak.

Dasgupta also opined that he feels Kuldeep could have got a go in Australia as well. A baffled Dasgupta also asked what does Kuldeep needs to do to get back in the XI.

“In Australia, there was an opportunity (for Kuldeep to get selected) he did not. Here (Chepauk) there was a great opportunity again, so where does he stand now? I think that’s an important question. Someone like him needs to get an answer for. I mean what does he have to do, where does he have to do in the pecking order,” he added.

The left-arm chinaman last played a Test against Australia in 2018-19 when India toured Down Under.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers struggled in Chennai on day one on a batting paradise. The English skipper slammed his third consecutive Test century in the sub-continent.