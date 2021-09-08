London: The biggest talk throughout the Oval Test from the Indian and the British media was the non-inclusion of senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. While most felt that it was a tactical blunder committed by Virat Kohli – a week later – India won at the Oval. While praising India for the remarkable win, former India cricketer Farokh Engineer confessed that he knew India would win even without Ashwin.Also Read - Barmy Army REACTS to Virat Kohli's 'Trumpet' Celebration; Post Goes Viral

Speaking to Telegraph India, Farokh Engineer said: "Somehow I had the belief that we would win even without Ravi Ashwin. With Ashwin, it would have been much easier… Virat has got a mind of his own and he has proved his point."

Admitting that India is lucky to have Jasprit Bumrah, Engineer called him a great bowler.

“We are very lucky that we have a great bowler in Bumrah. He has got that natural inswinging yorker which is a lethal delivery. We call it the toe crusher and he bowls that at will. Umesh Yadav did well too,” Engineer said.

During the Test, Bumrah changed the course of the game on the final day in a matter of two overs. He picked up the crucial wickets of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow. The Indian pacer also ticked off the 100-wicket mark in Tests.

With two days to go for the final Test, it would be interesting to see if Ashwin is picked or not.

With an unassailable 2-1 lead, Kohli-led India now has an opportunity to wrap up the series in style as they travel to Manchester to compete in the final Test of the five-match series. The match will begin on Friday (September 10).