Headingley: After a dismal show in the inaugural World Test Championship final, Jasprit Bumrah was the centre of attraction at Lord's as he emerged as India's hero during the second Test. Not just with the ball, Bumrah came good with the bat as well. It was his unbeaten 89-run stand with Mohammed Shami that turned the game on its head in favour of the tourists. With the ball, Bumrah has already picked up 12 wickets in two Tests.

Now, Bumrah is just five wickets away from reaching the 100-wicket milestone. He has 95 wickets in 22 matches which gives him a golden opportunity to become the fastest Indian to the feat. If he gets there in the next two Tests, he would edge former India captain Kapil Dev to the milestone. Given the form he is in, he may get it at Headingley itself.

Kapil took 100 wickets in 25 Test matches.

Reaching this milestone will also mean Bumrah vaults over Manoj Prabhakar (96) and Venkatesh Prasad (95).

Bumrah would be the key for India in the next Test. He would be high-on-confidence after a brilliant show at Lord’s. Over the past few seasons, Bumrah has been India’s premier bowler in all three formats.

The Virat Kohli-led side would start firm favourites at Leeds and in all probability, they would not tweak the winning combination.

Meanwhile, Kohli and his men would be eyeing to better their records in England. India has never won more than one Test match in England in the last three tours – 2011, 2014, and 2018. Can Virat Kohli and Co. continue to weave their magic in Leeds and make it 2-0? Also, India won by an innings and 46 runs when both teams last met at Headingley, Leeds in 2002.