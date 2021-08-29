Headingley: After the humiliation at Leeds, plaudits have been suggesting changes that should be made by the Virat Kohli-led Indian side. One big problem in the form of India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who has amassed 87 runs in five outings against England. There are talks to dropping him and getting the more experienced Wriddhiman Saha in for the upcoming Oval Test.Also Read - Inzamam-Ul-Haq Criticises Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane And Cheteshwar Pujara After India Lose at Headingley

Amid all the talks, former Australian bowler Brad Hogg has come up with an interesting solution. Hogg wants KL Rahul to take over the glove duties from Pant as that would allow India to play an extra batsman at No 6 and that could be Suryakumar Yadav.

"I think it will be a big risk to KL (Rahul) keep, and open the batting but it could be an opportunity for KL to do the job," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

“He has been very adaptive before, he has done it before and this could be an opening for SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) at number six and that’s probably the position he’ll best be suited. So, this is a very good option for India to take but remember the workload on KL Rahul,” Hogg added.

Hogg admits it will not be an easy task for Rahul to open and then keep wickets, but reckons he is capable of doing it.

“It’s a very very hard job and I think KL Rahul is capable of doing it. So, the honeymoon period might be over for Rishabh Pant but I don’t think they’ll make that change in the next Test match. If they lose the next Test, they might think about it for the final Test match,” he concluded.