London: Following the emphatic 157-run win at The Oval on Monday, India captain Virat Kohli received praise from all quarters, and rightly so. Former English skipper Nasser Hussain who knows the conditions at The Oval well realised that the pitch hardly offered anything to the bowlers – but India still managed to knock off the hosts. Hussain wrote that Kohli – the captain – passed with flying colours.

"I said at the start of the fifth day that it was going to be a big test of Virat Kohli's captaincy – and he passed that test with flying colour," Hussain wrote in his column in the DailyMail.

Hussain reckoned Kohli made the right changes at the right time and always looked to be one step ahead of the game. It seemed whatever Kohli touched turned into gold at The Oval. He also went on to call it 'Kohli's Midas Test'.

“One way or another, this was Kohli’s Midas Test – everything he touched turned to gold, and India are now one game away from a famous series victory, not long after beating Australia in their own backyard,” he wrote.

The Indian skipper also reckoned this was among his best three as captain. “I said at Lord’s as well, I am proud of the character shown by the team, this is amongst the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain. It’s quite relative what you call flat,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

In a couple of days from now, India would take on England in the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Test starts on September 10.