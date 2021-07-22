Overwhelmed and touched by the warm welcome upon his return to the team bubble, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant wasted no time in expressing his gratitude towards head coach Ravi Shastri. Pant, who has joined the Team India bio-bubble after recovering from COVID-19, shared a picture of himself on Thursday with a garland around his neck on his official Twitter handle. The 23-year-old will play a crucial role in the Team India playing 11 during the marquee five-match Test series against England, starting August 4 at Trent Bridge.Also Read - India vs County XI Cricket Score Practice Match, Today Match Latest Updates Day 3: Match Drawn

Pant shared a few pictures of him with a garland around and quoted a famous dialogue from a Shah Rukh Khan movie ‘Baazigar’ while thanking coach Shastri and teammates for the reception. “After every loss is a win and every winner is called champion (english translation).Thrilled to be back. Thank you @RaviShastriOfc for this grand welcome.” Also Read - Rishabh Pant Joins Indian Test Squad After Recovering From Coronavirus

Down with the virus, Pant underwent COVID-19 and cardiac tests on Monday having completed his isolation period of 10 days as per the UK guidelines. Pant tested positive for the virus during the team’s 20-day break post the World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. Also Read - Shubman Gill Returns to India, Posts Pictures on Arrival

“Hello @RishabhPant17, great to have you back #TeamIndia,” BCCI tweeted with a photo of Pant. Pant, who had not stayed in the team hotel during the 20-day break period, tested positive on July 8. Pant was asymptomatic and was in isolation.

हार 🌺 के बाद ही जीत है और जितने वाले को कहते है बाज़ीगर😎🤣

According to sources, Pant might have picked up the Delta 3 variant while visiting a dentist for a toothache problem, contrary to earlier reports that his presence at the Euro Championships could have led to him catching the infection.

After Pant tested positive, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had sent a cautionary letter to the Indian contingent, asking the players to avoid crowded gatherings like Wimbledon and Euro matches.

The Indian team is currently playing a warm-up match against a County XI side in Durham, before the first Test of the five-match series begins on August 4 at Nottingham.