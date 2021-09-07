London: The Indian bowlers ruled the roost on the final day at The Oval on Monday to beat England by 157 runs and take the lead once again in the five-match Test series. It was an emphatic win and after things were over, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team received a lot of praise from all quarters. Impressed by the skill and the ability to absorb pressure, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also took to Twitter and wrote that Indian cricket is far ahead of the rest.Also Read - 4th Test | Glad to Make it Count: Rohit Sharma on Importance of Open Innings After Oval Triumph

Ganguly tweeted: “Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest.” Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly Lead Indian Cricket Fraternity Wishes After Virat Kohli And Co. Beat England in 4th Test at Oval

Great show ..The skill is the difference but the biggest difference is the absorbing power of pressure..indian cricket is far ahead then the rest @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 6, 2021

Also Read - Skipper Virat Kohli Hails Team India Bowling Performance After Memorable Win; Rates it Amongst Top 3 in His Captaincy Stint

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan, who is extremely active on social space, spotted Ganguly’s tweet. Vaughan somehow did not agree with the BCCI president and he responded. Correcting Ganguly, he said India is far ahead in Test cricket and not white-ball cricket.

In Test cricket .. not White ball cricket 👍 https://t.co/t5M3HQTB1c — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 6, 2021

After the thrilling win, India skipper Virat Kohli lauded the bowlers for coming up with the goods. Proud Kohli rated the bowling performance of his team amongst the top-three in his captaincy stint so far. A lethal India pace-attack led by Jasprit Bumrah claimed seven wickets on a flat track of the Oval.

“This is among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain,” Kohli said with a big smile on his face during the presentation ceremony.

The final Test would start on September 10.