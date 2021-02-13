Inexperienced Indian umpires faced the heat in Chennai during the opening day of the second Test against England. An umpiring howler saw Ajinkya Rahane get a reprieve of Jack Leach. The UltraEdge showed that Rahane had gloved the ball to forward short-leg. Also Read - Live India vs England Live Cricket Score 2nd Test, Day 1 Chennai: Rohit 161, Rahane 67; India 300/6 at Stumps vs England
England took the DRS after the on-field umpire did not raise his finger after a vociferous appeal from Jack Leach. Initially, the replay showed that there was a flat line when the ball past the bat and third umpire Anil Chaudhary gave Rahane not out. Also Read - India vs England 2021: Sanju Samson Clears BCCI's Fitness Test, Available For Selection in LOI's
The problem was that the ball flicked Rahane’s glove after popping-up from bat-pad. Ollie Pope took the catch, but Rahane survived. The TV umpire failed to pick the knick it as he moved forward to ball tracking. Also Read - IPL 2021 Auction: RCB Will be Looking at Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir Predicts
Here is how Anil Chaudhary faced backlash.
Rahane could not make the most of the reprieve as he was dismissed for 67 off 149 balls. His innings was laced with nine boundaries. At stumps on day 1, India are 300 for six.
“We had to change our plans and make them bowl to our plans. One has to be positive in such a track. I and Rohit were looking to pick lose deliveries. We would like 50 more runs from here,” he said after the day’s play.