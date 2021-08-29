Headingley: Minutes after India were thrashed by England at Headingley, Wriddhiman Saha started trending on Twitter. Fans wanted the return of Saha after first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant failed. Pant, who was in ominous form lately ahead of England Tests, could muster merely 87 runs in five outings at an average of 17.40, with his highest being 37.Also Read - Living my Boyhood Dream: Joe Root After Becoming Most Successful England Captain

Following MS Dhoni's retirement from the longest format of the game, Saha took over the duty. While Saha was superb with the gloves on, he was not getting adequate runs to hold on to his spot in the side. An out-of-form Saha was dropped from the playing XI after the first Australia-India Test late last year. Pant was impressed with the bat and showed improvements with his glovework to cement his position. But now, things could change, or at least fans want it to given Pant's recent show.

Saha, who has played 38 Tests scoring 1251 runs at an average of 29.09, could now be drafted back because he is technically more correct with the bat and can leave balls and occupy the crease – something that is needed to succeed in England.

During the three Tests that have been played, Pant never looked settled. He was always trying to hit his way out of trouble. That is something that does not work all the time.

With the series now locked at 1-1 and with two more Tests to go, some changes are expected to be made from both sides. It would be interesting to see if Saha edges Pant to the team for the 4th Test that starts on September 2 at the Oval.