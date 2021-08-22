London: Days ahead of the third Test between India and England, ex-cricketer Farokh Engineer has made a big statement regarding Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Engineer wants Virat Kohli and Co to make one change to their playing XI from Lord’s. The former Indian stalwart wants Suryakumar Yadav to make his Test debut. Engineer says not that Pujara and Rahane are not good, but because Suryakumar is a match-winner.Also Read - David Gower Makes an Interesting Rule Suggestion IPL Can Adopt From The Hundred

“Firstly, I am a huge fan of Suryakumar Yadav. I think he is a class player. I would certainly prefer him to Pujara or Rahane. They are class players, very good players, but Suryakumar Yadav is a match-winner. With Shreyas Iyer out of the team with injury, I think Suryakumar should certainly be in the team. He is an aggressive player; he will get you a quick hundred, a quick 70-80. He is a fabulous batsman, fabulous fielder and a wonderful human being as well,” Engineer told Sports Tak in an interview. Also Read - When Would Rohit Sharma Get His First Overseas Century? Sunil Gavaskar Feels 'It is Round The Corner'

In the Lord’s Test, Rahane and Pujara stitched a very important 100-run partnership in the second essay to help India get to a good position. Also Read - WATCH: Old Video of England Pacer James Anderson Shredding Ravichandran Ashwin's Picture Goes Viral

Reports suggest that Kohli’s India – who have a 1-0 lead – would field the winning XI and no changes are expected as of now for the third Test starting on August 25 at Leeds.

Engineer also feels that the Headingley pitch will be a good Test wicket and Suryakumar could be India’s trump.

The Headingley pitch will be a good Test wicket. It’s considered to be one of the finest batting pitches in the world. So, I would like to see the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav. He is the trump card in the team,” Engineer added.