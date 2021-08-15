London: India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was a little off-colour on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test at Lord’s on Saturday. Bumrah, who is otherwise on the mark, conceded a flurry of no-balls during the day – not something fans are used to seeing of the Mumbai Indians fast bowler. Ex-India pacer Zaheer Khan who has worked with Bumrah closely at the MI camp explained what may have gone wrong.Also Read - London Weather Forecast, August 15, Sunday, India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 Lord's: Partly Cloudy, Rain to Stay Away

Khan reckoned something in his run-up or push-up point was missing. The former India pacer also felt it could be because he was trying too hard to get among the wickets. Also Read - ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3: Ton-up Joe Becomes "Root" Cause of India's Problems, England Take Vital First Innings Lead

“Although it’s very difficult to explain this because it’s all run-up related but we talk about rhythm and the run-up, it’s possible that the stepping of your run-up, or the spot from where you push-off, that’s missing a bit. And secondly, I believe that when Bumrah wasn’t getting the wickets, he got a bit desperate to put in some extra effort and bowl a bit faster. But the way Bumrah bowled to Jimmy Anderson at the end, it will be interesting to see how Anderson returns the favor (chuckles),” Zaheer Khan elaborated in a chat with Cricbuzz after the day’s play. Also Read - London Weather Forecast, August 14, Saturday, India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: Partly Cloudy, Chances of Rain Minimal

In 26 overs, Bumrah could not pick up a single wicket as he conceded 79 runs. Mohammed Siraj (4/94) and Ishant Sharma (3/69) were the pick of the Indian bowlers on a day when English skipper Joe Root dominated proceedings. England now has a lead of 27 runs and with two more days to go – all three results are possible.