IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI Toss Report: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return, Gurnoor Brar picked ahead of Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI: England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat first at Edgbaston as Indians have dropped Kuldeep Yadav to pick Washington Sundar and Gurnoor Brar as Jasprit Bumrah returns too.

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England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat first vs India in 1st ODI at Edgbaston. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI: Shubman Gill and Team India will begin a three-match ODI series against hosts England at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. England captain Harry Brook finally had some luck going his way as he won the toss on Tuesday morning and elected to bat first in the first game.

England, who have won the last 7 matches in ODI cricket at the Edgbaston, believe that it will be a good surface to bat first. “We’re going to have a bat today. Looks like a good surface, don’t quite know what’s going to happen, but we fancy our chances with the bat first. Hopefully, we can get a little bit of spin in the second innings,” Brook said at the toss.

While England had announced their playing 11 on Monday, Shubman Gill’s Team India decided to drop their specialist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and pick all-rounder Washington Sundar to extend the batting line-up along side left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

Jasprit Bumrah also returns to the ODI playing 11 for the first time after the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia. Alongside Bumrah, three other pacer bowlers have been picked – including all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Prasidh Krishna, who claimed a five-wicket haul in his last ODI match against Afghanistan last month, has retained his place while Gujarat Titans pacer Gurnoor Brar has been selected ahead of Arshdeep Singh. Brar is coming into this series with some wicket-taking form after claiming a six-wicket haul to bowl India ‘A’ to win over Sri Lanka ‘A’ in a multi-day match earlier this month.

ODI captain Gill believes that this will be an important series for the side considering the conditions in South Africa for the ODI World Cup 2027 next year. “Important series for us, the conditions that we’re going to get here would be a little bit more similar to South Africa as compared to where most of the time we play in India. So in that context, the combination, what kind of different combination we can try and some of the players, who haven’t had that much experience in this format especially, would get some game time. So it will be really good for us,” Gill said at the toss.

About senior cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the side, Gill said, “Yeah, definitely most of the seniors are back. We have got Virat Bhai, Rohit Bhai, KL and Boom back to the squad. So the experience is going to be massive for us.”

Here are the Playing 11 for India vs England 1st ODI

England: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna