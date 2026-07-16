IND vs ENG 2026 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill loses toss again, asked to bat first at Cardiff as Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul due to…

Team India captain Shubman Gill lost the toss and was sent into the bat first in the 2nd ODI vs England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

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England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bowl first in 2nd ODI vs India at Cardiff. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 2nd ODI: Team India captain Shubman Gill’s bad luck with toss continued as he lost it yet again in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday. England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bowl first this time around. The English skipper had won the toss in the first ODI at Edgbaston as well and had elected to bowl first.

Both India and England made some changes in the playing 11 from the first ODI. The visitors have been forced to rest wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who has fallen ‘sick’, according to captain Shubman Gill at the toss. With Rahul missing out, Jharkhand and Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan comes into the playing 11 for the second ODI at Cardiff.

“We would have bowled first as well. I am doing well and very happy. We had a perfect game, hopefully we will do it again today. We started well and it was great to see fast bowlers do well. I have very good memories here, having played a season with Glamorgan in 2022. We have one change, KL is sick and Ishan comes in for him,” Gill said at the toss on Thursday.

Here’s a look at #TeamIndia‘s Playing XI for the 2️⃣nd ODI in Cardiff : KL Rahul was unavailable for selection due to illness. Updates ▶️ https://t.co/2Z0BQOPWjC #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/xHpfa2RqWW — BCCI (@BCCI) July 16, 2026

England, who lost the first ODI by six wickets, have made a couple of changes in their playing 11 as well. The home side have dropped pacer Josh Tongue and all-rounder Liam Dawson to bring in pacers Gus Atkinson and Saqib Mahmood.

Dawson, who is also a left-arm spinner, put a century partnership for the 7th wicket with former captain Joe Root while scoring 68 with the bat. It was his partnership with Root which revived the home side to stage a recovery from 107 for 6. “Yeah, nice even spread of grass. So hopefully we can get a little bit of seam movement and swing up front. I’ve always said we’re never out of games and I thought we put up a really good fight last game. To take it that deep was an awesome effort from the guys and yeah, some more of that really,” Brook said at the toss in Cardiff.

Kishan had made an impressive comeback in the Indian ODI side in the three-match ODI series vs Afghanistan last month after a gap of almost 3 years. He scored his second ODI century in the second ODI vs Afghanistan in Lucknow and will look to build on that success in the opportunity he has got in 2nd game vs England.

India vs England 2nd ODI Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood