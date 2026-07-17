IND vs ENG 2026 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli breaks another MASSIVE record, surpasses Rahul Dravid, Dhoni and Tendulkar with…

Virat Kohli notched up his 132nd fifty-plus score in the 2nd ODI against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

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India's Virat Kohli en route to scoring 65 vs England in 2nd ODI at Cardiff. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs ENG 2026 2nd ODI: Former India captain Virat Kohli bounced back into form in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series vs England with his 132nd score of fifty-plus in ODI cricket for Team India at Cardiff on Thursday. Kohli scored a brilliant 65 off 66 balls with 8 boundaries after being dismissed for only 5 in the 1st ODI in Edgbaston earlier this week.

It was Kohli’s 30th half-century in SENA Countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia – which is a new Indian record in ODI cricket. The 37-year-old now leads the list with most fifties in SENA nations. He went past the record of former Rahul Dravid (29), Sachin Tendulkar (25), MS Dhoni (24), and Mohammad Azharuddin (17).

It was Kohli’s 14th 50-plus score in ODIs against England (with 3 hundreds) – joint second-most alongside West Indies legend Viv Richards and only one behind Kumar Sangakkara. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter was dismissed for 65 by Jofra Archer as Team India collapsed from 178 for 3 to be bowled out for 233 with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 66 off 71 balls with 2 sixes and 5 fours.

50. THE KING’S WAY. What better way to raise the bat? A majestic straight drive brings up Kohli’s fifty. ✨ Watch #ENGvIND 2nd ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels.#SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #ExtraaaInnings pic.twitter.com/rAWihQDrJL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 16, 2026

Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar all failed to reach double figures. Archer starred with the ball, claiming 3/42, while Gus Atkinson also picked up three wickets. Saqib Mahmood claimed two wickets on his return as England restricted India and set themselves a target of 234 to level the three-match series.

Former England captain Joe Root remained not out on 99 off 133 balls with 9 fours to guide the home side to a four-wicket win with more than 5 overs to spare to level the three-match series at 1-1.

‘No rift between Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir’

Team India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak shot down rumours of alleged rift between Virat Kohli and current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir. Some media reports suggested that Kohli wasn’t on talking terms with Gambhir since the ODI series got underway against England this week.

“No, Virat and Gautam have probably talked 10-12 times today itself. I don’t think they need any bridge,” Kotak said in the post-match press conference in Cardiff on Thursday.

Kotak explained that Kohli had approached him to discuss specific aspects of his batting. “Virat, basically, before going to bat, talked about certain things because Virat, honestly, as a batting coach, as long as he doesn’t feel anything or unless something really catches the eye, one shouldn’t disturb his batting much or say much, given how he bats. But mainly how his footwork is happening; certain things he asked me before, and then after the nets he was talking,” Kotak revealed.

Addressing the specific issue of the rumours, Kotak said, “Other than that, the rumours you’re talking about, I don’t know where they come from, but they do.”