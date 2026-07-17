IND vs ENG 2026 3rd ODI: ‘Rohit Sharma will want to sign off with CENTURY if Lord’s is…’, says former MI teammate

There is speculation that former India captain Rohit Sharma could announce his international retirement after the 3rd ODI vs England at Lord's on Sunday.

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Indian opener Rohit Sharma en route to scoring 26 against England in 2nd ODI at Cardiff. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs ENG 2026 3rd ODI: The biggest talking point for the Indian cricket fans ahead of the third and final ODI match between India and England at the Lord’s in London will be the possible impending international retirement of Rohit Sharma. Various media reports in the middle of the 2nd ODI match in Cardiff have indicated that Rohit Sharma is all set to retire from ODI cricket after the third ODI at Lord’s on Sunday.

Former India captain Rohit has already retired from T20I cricket in 2024 and Test cricket in 2025. Rohit’s former Mumbai Indians teammate and current Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel believes the star India opener will want to sign off with a century if he is indeed retiring from international cricket at Lord’s.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Match Centre Live’, Parthiv Patel shared his thoughts on the retirement rumours of Rohit Sharma. “If the Lord’s ODI is indeed the last match of his career, Rohit Sharma would want to sign off with a century. He is more than capable of doing that. We’ve seen it throughout his career – after two or three low scores, he often bounces back with a match-winning knock in the very next innings. The difference between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has always been consistency,” Parthiv said about Rohit Sharma.

“Rohit may not score heavily in every game, but when he does, he plays a substantial innings and often ends up winning the Player of the Match award. He didn’t look comfortable in this game. He was troubled by the uneven bounce and never found his rhythm. But this is another opportunity for him to silence his critics. It has happened many times before, and he has always responded with the bat. So, if the Lord’s ODI is indeed his final match, I hope he plays an innings that people remember for a long time,” the former India wicketkeeper added.

R. ASHWIN QUESTIONS BCCI ON ROHIT SHARMA & SAYS, “THERE SHOULD HAVE BEEN CLEAR COMMUNICATION AFTER CHAMPIONS TROPHY” Legendary Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has criticised the way Rohit Sharma has been treated by the authorities. He presents the stats of Rohit & says this… pic.twitter.com/ZzpR4w8FWU — TheFakeFakeer (@TheFakeFakeer) July 17, 2026

Rohit Sharma has only managed to score 37 runs in his two innings in the ODI series against England this month. He was dismissed for 26 off 47 balls in the second ODI at Cardiff, which India lost by 4 wickets.

The 39-year-old Indian batter has already scored 11757 runs in 287 ODI matches in his career with world record 364 sixes in the format at an average of 48.58 with 33 hundreds and 62 fifties.

Meanwhile, the three-match ODI series is currently level at 1-1 with the Indians winning at Edgbaston and England bouncing back at Cardiff on Thursday. “The third ODI is the series decider and will also test the team’s balance. The five bowlers who played in the second ODI performed well, and the Indian team management would be reluctant to make changes to the bowling attack. If KL Rahul is fit, he adds batting depth till number eight.

“The team management has consistently preferred batting depth. Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill have followed that approach, and even Rohit Sharma, during his time as captain, backed the same philosophy. At times, they have compromised on bowling options, but never on batting depth. Going into a must-win game, two questions remain. The first is whether Kuldeep Yadav comes into the playing XI, and the second is whether KL Rahul returns if he is fit. Those are the two major selection calls. If you ask me, I would like to see Kuldeep Yadav play. It is an important match, and he is a genuine wicket-taking bowler in ODIs who deserves an opportunity,” Parthiv said about the Indian combination