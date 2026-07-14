IND vs ENG 2026 Live Streaming Info, 1st ODI Match at Edgbaston: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs England Live Score, TV Telecast Online

IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI: Shubman Gill's Team India will look to begin the three-match ODI series on a winning note when they take on England in the first game at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

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Team India captain Shubman Gill (right) and Jasprit Bumrah (left) along with teammates at training session at Edgbaston. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 1st ODI: After a total of 950 days, the trio of Indian legends Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be seen together in the same playing 11 in a 50-overs match as they get ready to face off against England in the first game of three-match series at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

The Indians are coming into the series on a back of 4-0 whitewash in the T20I series against England which was a preceded by a 2-0 hammering in the same format against Ireland. The visitors will be looking to post their first win on the Ireland and England as Shubman Gill takes charge of the side.

The three-match ODI series against England will be an important one for both former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The latter was ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan last month due to a hamstring injury suffered in the IPL 2026 final.

Kohli will be making his first international appearance since January this year in the ODI series against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, had mixed return in the series against Afghans – signing off with a fifty in the final ODI match and will be feeling the pressure with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting in the wings.

“I think Virat Bhai and Rohit Bhai…they have been the backbone of the Indian batting lineup for the past decade and they remain a very integral part of our team,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference at Edgbaston on Monday.

“The experience and the skill that they bring to the team is obviously very valuable. We have seen what they have done over the past decade in different conditions, repetitively, consistently, in a number of matches, different tournaments, different occasions,” he added.

Gill will be boosted by the addition of Jasprit Bumrah in the playing 11. The Mumbai Indians pacer will be playing his first ODI match since the loss in the 2023 ODI World Cup final to Australia three years back.

“Bumrah is coming into the setup after a bit of time. And hopefully, he has had a good number of overs leading up to this one-day series. And hopefully, this one-day series goes well for him and hopefully we will win the series and end up on a high,” Gill said about Bumrah.

Team India hold the overall edge over England when it comes to head-to-head record in ODI cricket with 61 wins as compared to 44 losses while 2 games ended in a tie and 3 were no-results in 110 matches so far.

Terrific trio all set for a new challenge #TeamIndia Captain Shubman Gill speaks about the importance of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the #ENGvIND ODIs @ShubmanGill | @imVkohli | @ImRo45 | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/ZUvZykDB1X — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs England 2026 1st ODI match…

When is India vs England 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 1st ODI match will start on Tuesday, July 14.

Where is India vs England 2026 1st ODI match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 1st ODI match will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will India vs England 2026 1st ODI match start?

The India vs England 2026 1st ODI match will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch India vs England 2026 1st ODI match on TV in India?

The India vs England 2026 1st ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs England 2026 1st ODI match in India?

The India vs England 2026 1st ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv and JioStar website and app in India.

India vs England 2026 1st ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube/Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna/Gurnoor Brar

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid