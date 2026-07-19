IND vs ENG 2026 Live Streaming Info 3rd ODI Match at Lords Cricket Ground London 19 July When Where How to Watch India vs England Live Score TV Telecast Online Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill's Team India will be eyeing their 5th win at Lord's Cricket Ground to seal an ODI series win over England when they face off in the third game on Sunday.

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Will former India captain Rohit Sharma announce his international retirement after 3rd ODI vs England at Lord's? (Photo: IANS)

IND vs ENG 2026 3rd ODI: Team India will look to complete a fourth successive ODI series win over England when they face off in the third and final match at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. But all eyes will be on former India captain Rohit Sharma amid rumours that Lord’s can be his final ODI and international match for Team India.

Rohit has turned out on 287 ODIs so far for India, becoming the 7th highest run-getter in ODI cricket on Thursday by surpassing Pakistan’s Inzamam-ul-Haq and now has 11757 runs at an average of 48.58 with 33 hundreds and 62 fifties. He has already retired from T20I cricket in 2024 and Test cricket in 2025.

He was one of only six Indian cricketers who turned up for a training session on pre-match day at Lord’s on Saturday along with Team India coaching staff, including head coach Gautam Gambhir. However, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has firmly denied such rumours that Rohit is playing his final ODI game on Sunday.

“There are lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma’s future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord’s on Sunday,” Saikia said in a statement to the media.

“Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord’s ODI won’t be his last match,” Saikia added.

But the Indian opener has only managed to score 37 runs in the series against England with scores of 11 and 26 in the first two games. Virat Kohli found some form in the second ODI, which Indians lost by four wickets at Cardiff. Kohli scored an impressive 65 – his 132nd fifty-plus score in ODI cricket.

India still hold the edge when it comes to head-to-head matches in ODI cricket against England with 62 wins as compared to 45 losses in 112 matches so far. But at Lord’s their last win came back in 2004. They have won 4 out of their 9 ODI matches at Lord’s – including the famous 1983 World Cup final. Indians also tied a match in a rain-hit game back in 2011.

Here are all the details about India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match…

When is India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match will start on Sunday, July 19.

Where is India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match will be held at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

What time will India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match on TV in India?

The India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match in India?

The India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv and JioStar website and app in India.

India vs England 2026 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav/Harsh Dubey, Jasprit Bumrah, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna

England: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer/Josh Tongue, Saqib Mahmood/Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid