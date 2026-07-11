IND vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 5th T20I Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs England Live Score, TV Telecast Online

IND vs ENG 2026 5th T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will look to avoid a second successive series whitewash when they take on hosts England in the fifth and final T20I match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/ind-vs-eng-2026-live-streaming-info-5th-t20i-match-11-july-when-where-how-to-watch-india-vs-england-live-score-tv-telecast-online-8470920/ Copy

Shreyas Iyer's Team India will face England in 5th T20 match in Southampton on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

IND vs ENG 2026 5th T20: Team India will have one goal on their mind and that is to end a win-less streak stretching back to six matches in this format when they take on England in the fifth and final T20I match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday. Shreyas Iyer’s side have already surrendered the series after their nine-wicket loss in the fourth T20 match in Bristol on Thursday with Harry Brook’s team taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

It will be a second successive T20I series defeat for the T20 World Cup champions after their 2-0 loss to minnows Ireland last month. Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I captain, created a world record by winning toss in his first six matches in charge. But that luck hasn’t translated into results as Iyer is yet win a T20I match as captain.

The series defeat in England has prompted the BCCI to call for review meeting into India’s performance which will be held after the tour and will be attended by head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

“The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.

“However this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket. We consider it as a purely bad phase. Once the ODI series gets over on July 19 and the team comes back, we will have a review meeting with core members of the team to discuss what went wrong in England. Since there is a ODI series, we are hoping that team will be back in good form,” Saikia added.

Iyer’s form with the bat has been the lone bright spot in an otherwise dismal show for India. The Indian skipper has broken Suryakumar Yadav’s record for more runs in a T20I series vs England with 190 runs in 4 matches so far with a couple of fifties.

England, on the other hand, have been totally dominant with both bat and ball in the series. Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue have rattled Indians with their pace and bounce while skipper Harry Brook has led the charge with the bat.

The only cause of concern will be the form of former captain Jos Buttler, who has gone 18 innings now without reaching 40 in T20I cricket. In this period, Buttler is only averaging 15.16 with a strike-rate of 131.88.

India still hold the edge when it comes to head-to-head record vs England with 18 wins as compared to 15 losses in T20I cricket with one match washed out due to rain earlier this month at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

The fighting spirit doesn’t fade with the scoreline. A chance for #TeamIndia to show the resilience that has always defined them. Watch #ENGvIND 5TH T20I tomorrow 6 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels. #SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #ExtraaaInnings pic.twitter.com/R7CgZnMlMm — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 10, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs England 2026 5th T20I match…

When is India vs England 2026 5th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 5th T20I match will start on Saturday, July 11.

Where is India vs England 2026 5th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 5th T20I match will be held at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time will India vs England 2026 5th T20I match start?

The India vs England 2026 5th T20I match will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch India vs England 2026 5th T20I match on TV in India?

The India vs England 2026 5th T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs England 2026 5th T20I match in India?

The India vs England 2026 5th T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv and JioStar website and app in India.

India vs England 2026 5th T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube/Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue