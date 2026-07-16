IND vs ENG 2026 2nd ODI Cardiff Weather Updates: Will RAIN halt march of Shubman Gill’s Team India in series

Team India will be hoping to post their second win in ODI cricket over hosts England at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff when they face off on Thursday.

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India and England will be hoping for clear weather at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill’s Team India are looking to complete a fourth successive ODI series win over hosts England as they face off in second ODI at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday. The last time that England had managed to beat India in an ODI series was back in 2018 – English side winning 2-1 at home.

The visitors have already got off to a winning start in the series with a six-wicket in the first ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday. A win on Thursday night will be enough to seal an ODI series win with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The biggest concern for Team India will be the fickle weather in Cardiff ahead of the second ODI. The Indians have already been at the receiving end of rain and bad weather once on their England tour this month when the first T20I match at Chester-le-Street in Durham was washed out due to rain.

But in what will be good news for the Indian cricket as well as ‘RoKo’ – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – fans, the weather on Thursday for the game looks clear so far. The MET department is predicting a warm and sunny day in Cardiff where it will be breezy in the morning.

The temperature in the afternoon when the game gets underway will be around 31 degrees Celsius with only around 18 per cent cloud cover. The humidity level will be on the higher side about 36 per cent. The humidity level is set to rise to around 50 per cent by evening but the temperature will drop to around 21 degrees Celsius.

Check India vs England 2026 2nd ODI Cardiff weather update HERE…

There is only about 2 per cent possibility of rain on Thursday which means we should be able to witness a full contest in the 2nd ODI match. If rain interrupts an ODI match, a minimum of 20 overs need to be bowled by both teams for it to constitute a match.

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has been full of runs over the last few years. Since 2023, in the last four ODI matches at this venue, 280 has been crossed in six out of 8 innings.

But traditionally teams chasing have held the edge at this venue – winning 8 out of the last 12 games here in the last decade. Cardiff has been England’s stronghold since 2010 with the home team posting 10 wins in 14 matches so far.

However, Team India have also posted 3 wins in 4 matches at this venue. They lost by six wickets to England back in 2011 but won by 133 runs against the same opponents in 2014. The Indians also managed to beat Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Sophia Gardens during the 2013 Champions Trophy.