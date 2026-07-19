IND vs ENG 2026 3rd ODI, London Weather Updates: Will RAIN play spoilsport at Rohit Sharma’s possible RETIREMENT party at Lord’s

Cricket fans will be hoping that the weather will remain clear over England for the 3rd ODI between India and England at the iconic Lord's cricket ground on Sunday.

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India vs England 3rd ODI will be played at Lord's in London on Sunday. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 3rd ODI: India and England are heading to the iconic Lord’s cricket ground for the ODI series decider on Sunday. The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1 with Indians winning at Edgbaston by six wickets and hosts England bouncing back to win by four wickets in the second ODI at Cardiff. The winner of the game at Lord’s in London on Sunday will walk away with the series.

Less than a week back, the India women cricket team created history at Lord’s, winning the first-ever women’s Test played at the venue against England by a massive 270 runs. Shubman Gill’s side will look to draw inspiration from Harmanpreet Kaur’s side as they look to bounce back from a 4-0 whitewash in the T20I series.

The Lord’s game has additional interest among the Indian cricket fans among rumours of former India captain Rohit Sharma’s possible ODI and international retirement after the game. Although BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia denied this categorically but fans will love to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in action at the iconic venue, possibly for the last time in their career.

One big issue will be the weather in London on Sunday for this series decider. The Indians have already suffered due to rain in the T20I series when the opening match at Chester-le-Street in Durham was washed out due to rain.

The weather in London on Sunday for match day is expected to be cloudy with around 41 per cent cloud cover predicted. The temperature will also be much cooler than Cardiff with a maximum around 24 degrees Celsius.

But what will be good news for the fans is that there is only around 3 per cent chances of rain predicted for Sunday in London and fans will pray that this prediction stays the same throughout the day.

The humidity level is expected to be high around 51 per cent but temperature will be around 20 degrees when the game gets underway on Sunday morning.

Check London weather update for India vs England 2026 3rd ODI HERE…

Run scoring may once again be hard work for the batters at Lord’s with the pitch at the iconic ground getting an ‘unsatisfactory’ rating from the ICC after the England vs New Zealand Test match earlier this year. No team has won chasing at this venue in an ODI since 2017, if one discounts England’s win via Super Over in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 final vs New Zealand.

India and England have faced off in 7 ODI matches at the Lord’s cricket ground before Sunday’s match. Both sides have won three matches each with one game in 2011 ending up in a tie due to rain.

India’s most famous ODI victory at Lord’s remains the 1983 World Cup final, when Kapil Dev’s team defeated the mighty West Indies to win India’s first World Cup. Overall, India have played 9 ODIs at Lord’s, winning 4, losing 3, with 1 tied. One of those wins came against another opponent, while against England specifically the record stands at 3–3 with one tie.

Hosts England had won the last match against India at Lord’s by 100 runs in the 2022 series.