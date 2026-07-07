IND vs ENG Weather Updates, 3rd T20I Match: Will RAIN play spoilsport again at Trent Bridge

Fans will be hoping that rain will stay away from the third T20I between India and England at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday.

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Will rain and bad weather affect 3rd T20I between India and England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday? (Photo: IANS)

IND vs ENG 2026 3rd T20: The five-match T20I series between India and England got off to a wet start with the opening game washed out due to rain at the Chester-le-Street in Durham after Indians posted an impressive total after batting first. Shreyas Iyer’s side then succumbed to a four-wicket defeat in the second T20I match at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday.

The series now heads to Trent Bridge in Nottingham for the third game with England 1-0 up already. Both teams will keep one eye on the weather as Shreyas Iyer’s side look to draw level in the series.

In what will be good news for the cricket fans, the weather prediction for Nottingham on Tuesday afternoon looks clear at the moment. Although there is prediction for around 62 per cent cloud cover on Tuesday, rain should steer clear of Trent Bridge.

There is only about 15 per cent possibility of rain on Tuesday. The humidity is expected to be quite high in Nottingham, around 56 per cent but temperature of 23 degrees Celsius should be quite pleasant on Tuesday afternoon when the game gets underway.

The third T20I will have a late start as compared to the second one with toss taking place at 5pm local time (930pm IST) and game starting at 530pm. So by the time the game gets underway, the temperature should have dipped further to around 18 degrees.

Check Nottingham weather for India vs England 3rd T20I match HERE…

Trent Bridge has traditionally been a high-scoring venue when it comes to T20I cricket. The teams chasing have a distinct edge at this venue with 11 out of the last 15 T20I games won by side batting second.

The average first-innings winning total at this venue has been 191 but that proved to be too less for Team India in the last game at Manchester as they failed to defend this total. Bowlers from both sides will be pleased that the Trent Bridge surface has provided more assistance with the average score while batting first in the T20 Blast coming down to 165.

What is minimum overs to constitute match in India vs England 3rd T20?

According to the ICC rules and regulations, in a T20 match the minimum overs to constitute a match is 5 overs. It means both sides need to play at least 5 overs each in case the game is hit by rain or bad weather.

If both sides can’t play five overs each, then the game will be abandoned. India and England have faced off in 32 T20I games before the match at Trent Bridge on Tuesday with only one game being washed out due to rain at Chester-le-Street earlier this month.

Fans at Trent Bridge will be hoping that rain stays away from the venue and they can witness 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in full flow at the venue.