IND vs ENG 4th T20I Bristol Weather Updates: Will RAIN end Team India hopes in series

IND vs ENG 2026 4th T20: Team India will pray for rain and wet weather to stay away from Bristol if they hope to level the five-match series as the two teams face off in the fourth game on Thursday.

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Will rain play spoilsport in India vs England 4th T20 at County Ground in Bristol on Thursday? (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 4th T20: Team India are in a ‘do-or-die’ situation in the five-match T20I series against England if they hope to avoid back-to-back series losses. Shreyas Iyer’s side lost a two-match series against Ireland 2-0 and are already 2-0 down against England after three matches with the first game at Chester-le-Street in Durham washed out due to rain. The Indians must win the remaining two matches, starting with the fourth game at County Ground in Bristol on Thursday, if they hope to at least level the series.

The visitors will be hoping that the weather in Bristol stays clear for the 40 overs of play and wet weather doesn’t play spoilsport like it did in the opening game. The Indians had batted first and scored 190 in the opening match at Chester-le-Street but rain washed out entire England reply in the second innings earlier this month.

In what will be good news for Indian fans, the weather forecast for Bristol appears largely clear for Thursday afternoon and evening. It will be quite hot down in Bristol on match day with a maximum temperature of around 32 degrees Celsius. There is also possibility of around 29 per cent cloud cover over the County Ground as well.

Check weather prediction for India vs England 4th T20 in Bristol HERE…

As compared to Nottingham, the humidity will be substantially low at around 27 per cent and there is absolutely no prediction of rain so far in Bristol. The game like the one in Nottingham will start around 530pm local time.

The temperature is expected to drop down to around 21 degrees Celsius by evening with cloud cover rising to around 65 per cent later in the day.

There should be plenty of runs in the Bristol pitch with the dry weather around. The County Ground has some short straight boundaries but the average first-innings score in T20 Blast tournament over the course of this year has been rather low at around 156.

Indians have been unbeaten in their previous four matches at Bristol and had chased down 199 to win in their last game here back in 2018.

Former India wicketkeeper and Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel believes the Indians should bring back Sanju Samson in the line-up for this must-win match. Parthiv believes Samson should come into the side in place of all-rounder Shivam Dube to bring a right-hander in the middle of the line-up.

“(Vaibhav) Sooryavanshi still opens for me. Then, I feel numbers 3, 4 and 5 should be Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer. Having six left-handers in the top seven makes it very difficult for the batters to play the way they want to, because the bowlers also get used to bowling to one type of batter,” Parthiv Patel said on JioStar’s ‘Game Plan’.

“The ground dimensions also demand variety in the batting line-up. So, yes, Sanju Samson has to come in. Then Tilak Varma, purely because he is the vice-captain, which means Shivam Dube will have to make way, followed by Axar Patel at No. 7. Among the bowlers, I wouldn’t make any changes,” Parthiv added.