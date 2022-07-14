London: The Board of Control of Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly has finally broken his silence on Virat Kohli’s form with the bat. Kohli has been facing immense flak for his poor run of form with the bat and some ex-cricketers have also suggested he takes a break from the game. Admitting that he has the ability and the quality, Ganguly said he expects Kohli to bounce back.Also Read - Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma - Who Has More Talent With Bat? Pakistan's Imam ul Haq Makes BIG Statement

"Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn't happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that," said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly while speaking exclusively to news agency ANI.

Speaking of the criticism Kohli has been facing recently, Ganguly said it has happened to everyone and Virat is no exception.

“These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin, It has happened to Rahul, it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That’s part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game,” explained Ganguly.