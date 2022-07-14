LIVE India vs England 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Indian Bowlers Restrict England To 246, Chahal Picks 4-fer; Chahal Picks 4-fer As England Eye 250; Moeen-Willey Stand Takes England Past 200; Moeen Keeps England In Contention For Big Flourish; Moeen Ali Key For England As Livingstone Departs; Root-Buttler Depart Quickly, England In Spot Of Bother; Chahal Goes Through Bairstow’s Stumps; Pandya Draws First Blood, Roy Departs; England Off To Steady Start; India Opt To Bowl, Kohli In; Check Playing XI’s | Rohit Sharma at the toss – “We’re going to bowl first. Less grass for sure but looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it’s better to have a score on the board. Virat Kohli comes back in for Shreyas Iyer. He’s (Bumrah) a proper bowler, no matter which the format is. GIves us a different dimension and can bowl in any phases of the game. Always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad. I thought it was quite challenging (to keep wickets), as in England, ball tends to move even after passing the stumps. He (Pant) did take some really good catches. They were very important for us. It (Lord’s) is one of the best stadiums in the world, so the guys are keen to play well here. Sun is out, so perfect conditions.”Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Returns in India's Playing XI Against England

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

Check all the live updates of the 2nd ODI here –

Live Updates

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: England are happy taking singles to reach the much coveted total of 250. OUT!!! Bumrah gets his 2nd wicket. India need 247 to clinch the series 2-0.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: OUT!!! Prasidh Krishna picks up his 1st wicket and in the most freakish dismissal. Carse departs. Reece Topley is the new batter in. 12 balls left and ENG are 242/9 (48).

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: OUT!!! Jasprit Bumrah picks up his first wicket. David Willey departs after playing a steady little knock of 41(49). Finally some reward for good bowling. Prasidh Krishna is back for his 8th over. ENG 237/8 (47)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya has been impressive in this innings as a bowler. He picked up 2 crucial wickets to keep England at bay. Jasprit Bumrah brought into bowl his last 2 overs. SIX!! What a shot from David Willey. ENG 233/7 (46.1)

  • 8:51 PM IST

  • 8:36 PM IST

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: FOUR!!! 50 partnership comes up between David Willey and Moeen Ali. IN THE AIR!!! Hardik Pandya does his best to get the hold of the catch but spills a difficult chance. ENG 201/6 (40)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: FOUR!!! Swept nicely for a boundary. Moeen is making the most of the chances. Chahal looped it nicely in the air and Moeen was up for it. 5 runs off the over. ENG 189/6 (38).

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal has bowled beautifully till now. Not giving the batters any room. Asking them to come down the track and fetch it if they can. Masterclass of leg-spin currently. ENG 169/7 (36.1)

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: FOUR!! Cracking shot from Moeen Ali. He gets on the top of the bounce and places next to mid-wicket for a boundary. ENG 167/6 (35)