LIVE India vs England 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Kohli-Pant Depart Quickly, England On Top; Kohli Key As India Lose Both Openers In 247 Chase; Rohit Departs Early In Chase, Kohli Walks In; Indian Bowlers Restrict England To 246, Chahal Picks 4-fer; Chahal Picks 4-fer As England Eye 250; Moeen-Willey Stand Takes England Past 200; Moeen Keeps England In Contention For Big Flourish; Moeen Ali Key For England As Livingstone Departs; Root-Buttler Depart Quickly, England In Spot Of Bother; Chahal Goes Through Bairstow's Stumps; Pandya Draws First Blood, Roy Departs; England Off To Steady Start; India Opt To Bowl, Kohli In; Check Playing XI's

Rohit Sharma at the toss – "We're going to bowl first. Less grass for sure but looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it's better to have a score on the board. Virat Kohli comes back in for Shreyas Iyer. He's (Bumrah) a proper bowler, no matter which the format is. GIves us a different dimension and can bowl in any phases of the game. Always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: The only good thing for India is that both current batters (Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya) are in form batters. SINGLE and India bring up 50. Gentle crowd from the crowd. FOUR!!! On drive of the highest quality. IND 54/4 (15)

  • 10:44 PM IST

  • 10:36 PM IST

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: FOUR!!! Full toss and Dhawan makes Topley pay with his flamboyance. OUT!!! That is a strangle down the leg side. Reece Topley gets Shikhar Dhawan for 9(25). IND 27/2 (8.5)

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan is not at his fluent best but he is hanging in there. Probably a pick-up shot anytime soon. SINGLE!!! No misadventure from Dhawan yet. Dhawan retains strike. IND 23/1 (8)

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: FOUR!!! Punch down the ground. Another excellent drive from the maestro. FOUR!!! Classical cover drive. This is excellent cricket. 3 boundaries till now and all from the bat of Kohli. IND 20/1 (6.4)

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Single and India score their first run off the bat. FOUR!!! Down the ground and Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a dreamy boundary. The crowd goes KOHLI! KOHLI! IND 10/1 (5).

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: This is a nervy starts from India. Virat Kohli found one in the zone to drive but couldn’t get it past the fielder. No run off the bat till now. Excellent from Willey and Topley. IND 5/1 (4).

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: FOUR!!! Leg byes and it trickles away for a boundary. Reece Topley just sliding down the leg side. Incredible bounce in the wicket. LOUD APPEAL!!! Umpire gives it OUT!!! Rohit sends it upstairs. OUT!!! 3 REDS!! Rohit departs for 0. IND 4-1 (2.4)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Some uneven bounce in the wicket. 11 balls without any runs. Excellent start from England. 2 back to back maidens for England. IND 0/0 (2).