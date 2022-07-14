LIVE India vs England 2nd ODI Cricket Score and Match Updates: Root-Buttler Depart Quickly, England In Spot Of Bother; Chahal Goes Through Bairstow’s Stumps; Pandya Draws First Blood, Roy Departs; England Off To Steady Start; India Opt To Bowl, Kohli In; Check Playing XI’s | Rohit Sharma at the toss – “We’re going to bowl first. Less grass for sure but looks like there is some moisture in the pitch. Looking at the size of the ground, we thought it’s better to have a score on the board. Virat Kohli comes back in for Shreyas Iyer. He’s (Bumrah) a proper bowler, no matter which the format is. GIves us a different dimension and can bowl in any phases of the game. Always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad. I thought it was quite challenging (to keep wickets), as in England, ball tends to move even after passing the stumps. He (Pant) did take some really good catches. They were very important for us. It (Lord’s) is one of the best stadiums in the world, so the guys are keen to play well here. Sun is out, so perfect conditions.”Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Returns in India's Playing XI Against England

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna Also Read - Virat Kohli's Fan Distributes Food To Needy People To Get His Wish Fulfilled. Can You Guess Why?

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley Also Read - Virat Kohli vs Deepak Hooda For No. 3 Slot in India's T20 World Cup Squad? Piyush Chawla Answers

Jos Buttler at the toss – “We would have bowled first as well. A 50-50 decision to be honest. Seems like a bit of moisture and might be tricky early on, if we can survive that, we should be fine.”

Check all the live updates of the 2nd ODI here –

Live Updates

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: This is a good little partnership which has steadied England. The run-rate is just below 5, but the important thing is wickets are still in hand. SIX!!! That is an awkward shot but it still fetches him boundaries. FOUR!!! Another boundary in the over. OUT!!! Hardik Pandya gets the better of Liam Livingstone. ENG 148/6 (29)

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Ravindra Jadeja into the attack now. Moeen Ali will look to play slog sweeps against him. None attempted in this over. Just 5 runs off the over. ENG 126/5 (26)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma have brought in Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack. Just 2 runs off the over. Moeen Ali being the senior player has to step up today to set up a good total. ENG 121/5 (24.4)

  • 7:21 PM IST

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Liam Livingstone is the new batter in. He had an ordinary T20 series and got out on a duck in the first ODI match. Ben Stokes is the only batter looking comfortable at the series. ENG 101/4 (21)

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: OUT!!! Jos Buttler’s woes continue. Mohammed Shami gets the better of him. Buttler departs for 4(5). England are 4 down. ENG 87/4 (18.4)

  • 6:59 PM IST

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: There was a bit of an animated chat between Prasidh Krishna and Rohit Sharma between the previous over. OUT!!! Jonny Bairstow is bowled. Yuzvendra Chahal makes a mess of Bairstow’s stumps. ENG 72/2 (15)

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: SINGLE and England brings up 50. The first 11 overs is a shared session between the two sides. 50 runs and 1 wicket. IN THE AIR!! Just bounced in front of Jadeja at point. ENG 50/1 (11.3)

  • 6:18 PM IST