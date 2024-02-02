Home

IND Vs ENG, 2nd: Ravi Shastri Issues Stern Warning To Shubman Gill With ‘Pujara Is Waiting’ Comment

Shubman Gill continued his horrific run in Test cricket with yet another slop show against England on Day 1 of the second Test match.

James Anderson celebrates after dismissing Shubman Gill on Day 1 of the second Test.

Visakhapatnam: Without naming anyone, former India coach issued a stern warning to the struggling Indian youngsters looking to make a place in the Indian Test side. Shastri’s mention of ‘Pujara is waiting’ during the opening day of the second Test between India and England was pointed at Shubman Gill, whose dismissal for just 34 on Friday was another example of the struggling form of the No.3 batter. Interestingly, Gill who initially opened the innings for India, wanted to bat at No.3, thereby closing the door for Cheteshwar Pujara despite the veteran scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket.

Winning the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma expectedly chose to bat first. Along with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the other end, Rohit put on 40 runs before becoming England debutant Shoaib Bashir’s maiden Test scalp. That brought Gill in the middle, as the right-hander looked good for his 46-ball 34 before James Anderson had him caught behind with a beauty.

The failure to convert the good start is set to add more pressure on the talented youngster. “It’s a fresh side, a young side. These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don’t forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always in the radar,” Shastri said on air during the play.

At the end of the day, India were 336/6 with Jaiswal unbeaten on 179 off 275 balls. He is ably accompanied by Ravichandran Ashwin, who is batting on five.

