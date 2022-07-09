Birmingham: A delighted Indian captain Rohit Sharma spoke candidly at the post match presentation after a dominant 49-run victory over England. The 34-year-old talked about moving in the right direction and ticking the right boxes. However, he also mentioned about not getting carried away with this kind of win against the hosts.Also Read - ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Stars As India Rout Hosts By 49 Runs, Clinch Series 2-0

"We are moving in the right direction and ticking the right boxes," a happy Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony when asked about how he is feeling with the mega-event just months away. The only red flag I see is we can't get carried away," he said.

The skipper was all praise for his team's approach in the powerplay both with bat and ball.

“We do understand the importance of the powerplay, whether we bat or bowl. Our powerplay in both games was superb and want to give guys confidence to continue. Was good to finish on a score we thought was par on that surface,” Rohit said.

Winning is a nice feeling but for Rohit, the more important aspect was how to carry the momentum.

“When you win games, it’s always nice. The group is also confident, which is very important. We will look to continue and focus on what lies ahead. Wanted to see how we do after a win and will look to challenge us as a group,” he said.

Beating England in England isn’t easiest of propositions but India have now beaten the home team in four T20I series (two in India and two in England).

“We all know how good they (England) are wherever they go, not just in England. We were clear what we wanted to do.”

Under Rohit, Ravindra Jadeja has been used more as a batter who can bowl and the Saurashtra all-rounder has adopted to his new role like a fish to water.

“Brilliant knock under pressure (from Jadeja) and Jadeja with his experience of the hundred in this ground was calm and collective. At no point, we were feeling he was panicking. We do want to give the guys sitting on the bench some chance and will go and discuss with the coach.”

