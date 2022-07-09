India vs England 2nd T20I Build-Up Blog

India cruised to a big 50-run victory over England in Southampton on Thursday, putting on 198 runs before dismissing England for 148, thanks to a terrific opening few overs where 4 English wickets fell from a combination of threatening and economical bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. India will try to make history repeat itself with another strong showing, this time at Birmingham's Edgbaston ground, where only a few days ago England won the final rescheduled Test match to draw that series 2-2.

ENG Squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley.

IND Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

Live Updates

  • 5:12 PM IST

    5:12 PM IST: The duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is back from today and it would be interesting to see how they both fare out in the penultimate T20I at Edgbaston.

  • 4:11 PM IST

  • 4:10 PM IST

    4:10 PM IST: It's sun out there in Edgbaston. India will work hard to make a winning streak against the hosts.

  • 2:58 PM IST

    2:58 PM IST: Pandya is in lethal form and again proved why he needs a place in India's playing XI. Will be able to witness that all-around performance again?

  • 2:56 PM IST

    2:56 PM IST: Kohli and Rohit have milestones to look forward to. Both need two more boundaries to complete 300 fours in T20Is. Only Paul Stirling has achieved that feat.

  • 2:42 PM IST

  • 2:31 PM IST

    2:31 PM IST: Rohit Sharma created history in the first T20I as he became the first captain to lead his nation to 13 consecutive T20I wins. Can he make it 14-0 today? We'll find out.

  • 2:14 PM IST

    2:14 PM IST: If we talk about the weather in Birmingham the weather is totally unpredictable as we have already witnessed in the rescheduled test. Now the weather reports are saying it's partially cloudy and there are no chances of rain.

  • 1:59 PM IST

    1:59 PM IST: There are also speculations that Hooda may stay, Kohli may open with Rohit which means Ishan Kishan may have to miss out.