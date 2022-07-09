India vs England 2nd T20I Build-Up Blog

Birmingham: India cruised to a big 50-run victory over England in Southampton on Thursday, putting on 198 runs before dismissing England for 148, thanks to a terrific opening few overs where 4 English wickets fell from a combination of threatening and economical bowling by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya. India will try to make history repeat itself with another strong showing, this time at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground, where only a few days ago England won the final rescheduled Test match to draw that series 2-2.Also Read - LIVE IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Cricket Score, Edgbaston: Pant-Kohli Depart Quickly After Powerplay, England In Command

ENG Squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley. Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Worried About Hardik Pandya, Says 50 Overs Cricket Really Takes a Lot Out of an All-Rounder

IND Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik. Also Read - Kapil Dev Makes BIG Statement on Virat Kohli Ahead of 2nd T20I vs England; Cites Example of Ravi Ashwin