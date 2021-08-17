London: South African star AB de Villiers is one of India captain Virat Kohli’s dearest friends in the cricketing circuit and that was evident again. The SA cricketer took to social media after India beat England by 151 runs at Lord’s and congratulated Kohli and his team. The RCB star used the image of former India captain Sourav Ganguly’s epic ‘shirt opening’ moment from the Lord’s balcony. He photo-shopped the image and got Kohli’s face in place of Ganguly’s.Also Read - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And Indian Lord's Heroes React on Social Media After Win Over England

A proud Kohli said that India stuck to its plans and that helped. He also confirmed that the Indian pacers had the belief that they could bowl out England in 60 overs.

“Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn’t offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure – Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs,” Kohli said after the win.