IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: England To Miss Joe Root For Rest Of Game? England Cricket Gives Massive Update

Joe Root was England’s best bowler in the first innings with four wickets. His absence would hurt England while bowling during India’s second innings in second Test.

Joe Root is one of the English bowlers proving crucial in Indian conditions.

Visakhapatnam: Joe Root is unlikely to take the field anymore on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match against India as the former England captain injured his right little finger on Sunday. A release from England Cricket confirmed the development shortly after lunch. Root, who took five wickets in the first Test, if is ruled out, it will be a huge blow to the visitors. England are leading the Test series 1-0 after winning the first game in Hyderabad by 208 runs.

Root got the blow in the 18th over of the India’s second innings. Shubman Gill, edged a ball from Tom Hartley to the left side of Root, who was positioned at slips. While the former England captain managed to get a finger on the ball but failed to complete the catch and injuring his little finger in the process.

“Joe Root sustained an external blow to his right little finger, attempting a slip catch in the first session of Day 3. The England medical team will keep him off the field for the time being to treat and ice. At this stage, there is no indication of when he will return to the field,” England Cricket said.

Meanwhile, as the game stands, India have the upper hand in this game with a second innings lead of more than 300 runs. Shubman Gill, who had been enduring a tough run for India in Tests at No.3, shut the critics with a gutsy half-century to take his team in the driver’s seat.

The hosts rode on Yashavi Jaiswal’s majestic double hundred to pile up 396 in the first innings. In reply, England managed just 253 runs, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s 6/45, conceding India a lead of 143 runs. In the second innings, India lost both openers cheaply before Gill and Shreyas Iyer forging a half-century stand for the third wicket.

However, Iyer once again failed to make it big despite getting the start.

