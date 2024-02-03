IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ex-India Star Compares Yashasvi Jaiswal With Sir Don Bradman After Former’s 179 Not Out

Home

This was Yashasvi Jaiswal’s second Test hundred in 10 Tests, first at home. His maiden Test hundred came against West Indies last year.

Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against England. (Image: BCCI)

Visakhapatnam: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra compared Yashasvi Jaiswal with legendary Sir Don Bradman after the youngster’s unbeaten 179 not out on Day 1 of the second Test against England took the home side to 336/6. On a day, when none of India batters could really make a mark, the Mumbai southpaw hit the opposition bowlers at will, particularly against the spinners.

Unlike the series opener where he fell for 80, Jaiswal made sure he converted his strong start into a big hundred. The 22-year-old now has two hundreds and as many fifties to his name in only his 10th Test innings. His maiden Test ton – a 387-ball 171 that came against the West Indies last year.

“The most fantastic performance came from Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat. How well the kid batted. Jimmy Anderson was the only pacer and he kept leaving his deliveries. He gave a lot of respect to James Anderson’s bowling,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

“When spin came, he hit two fours in the first over. After that, he showed why this player is so special. His conversion rate of fifties into centuries for players, who have 10 or more centuries in first-class cricket is at 73 or something. He is even above Sir Don Bradman at this point in time. He is absolutely outstanding,” added the former India opener.

