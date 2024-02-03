Home

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: ‘Have To Set Batters Up’, Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up On Iconic Ollie Pope Dismissal

Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled Ollie Pope on Day 2 of second Test and created a really iconic moment.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ollie Pope (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah took a 6-fer and led the Indian bowling line-up on day 2 of the 2nd Test at Vizag, on February 3. He helped the Indian team bowl out England for 253 runs and gave India a lead of 143 runs. During the match, Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope with an amazing delivery.

After the end of action on Day 2, Bumrah addressed his outing with the ball and on becoming the fastest Indian pacer to pick 150 Test wickets. He said “You always enjoy when you get rewards. In India reverse swing plays a big role. Born in this country, you know how to use it to your advantage. In India, you have to learn how to bowl reverse. I’ve grown up watching reverse swing set ups, legendary bowlers bowling magical deliveries.”

“To be able to do it now, very happy with that. When you bowl reverse, people try to bowl magical deliveries every other ball. You have to be patient with that. Have to set the batters up. Have to use deliveries wisely. Can’t just bowl inswing outswing, inswing outswing. After that Pope delivery, I had in mind they’ll be looking out for the inswinger. Was keeping an eye on what the batters were looking to do. Very happy. Try and avoid looking at numbers. When you do that, you build pressure and don’t enjoy yourself,” he added.

Timber Striker Alert 🚨 A Jasprit Bumrah special 🎯 🔥 Drop an emoji in the comments below 🔽 to describe that dismissal Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/X85JZGt0EV#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @Jaspritbumrah93 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/U9mpYkYp6v — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal converted his century into a maiden double-hundred while Jasprit Bumrah produced a masterclass in reverse-swing bowling as the duo put India in pole position on day two. Playing in just his sixth Test match, Jaiswal began from overnight score of 179 not out to hit an incredible career-best knock of 209 from 290 balls, laced with 19 fours and seven sixes, before being dismissed by veteran fast-bowler James Anderson, as India made 396 in 112 overs.

In reply, England raced to 114/1 before they were bowled out for 253, giving India a 143-run lead. Bumrah took 6-45 in 15.5 overs, his best Test figures in India and became the fastest bowler from his country to reach 150 scalps in the format. Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma then hit six boundaries between themselves to make it 28/0 in five overs at stumps, with India leading by 171 runs.

In the final session, Bumrah began his magical work by luring Jonny Bairstow to play a drive and the edge carried to first slip. England’s collapse continued when Ben Foakes was bowled past the outside edge by Kuldeep Yadav and Rehan Ahmed pulled the wrist-spinner to mid-wicket. Ben Stokes stepped in to shape England’s fightback by pulling Kuldeep and had a thick edge fly past slip to get two boundaries. Stokes and Tom Hartley found boundaries at a click clip before Bumrah came back to halt the fightback.

Bumrah got one to shape back in and kept low to go under Stokes’ bat and hit off-stump, with the England captain left bewildered as the pacer got his 150th Test scalp. Bumrah got his fifth scalp when Hartley edged to first slip and ended England’s innings by trapping James Anderson plumb lbw to complete an incredible six-wicket haul on a placid pitch, handing India a huge advantage, which was further boosted by a flurry of boundaries from Jaiswal and Rohit.

