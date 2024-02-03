Home

Sports

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Unleashes Beast Mode To Dismiss Ollie Pope With Menacing Yorker – WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Unleashes Beast Mode To Dismiss Ollie Pope With Menacing Yorker – WATCH VIDEO

The English batters looked clueless against Jasprit Bumrah in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.

Jasprit Bumrah looks at Ollie Pope after dismissing the English batter. (Image: X)

Visakhapatnam: Jasprit Bumrah produced a menacing yorker to shatter Ollie Pope’s stumps on Day of the second Test on Friday. Pope, who scored a match-winning 196 against India in the first Test, was at the crease for 55 balls without much fuss and looked clueless against the Indian pacer. The dismissal took place on the fifth ball of the 28th over. Reacting to Bumrah’s big beaming in-swinging yorker, Pope played it late only to see middle and leg stump rattled out.

Trending Now

Timber Striker Alert 🚨 A Jasprit Bumrah special 🎯 🔥 Drop an emoji in the comments below 🔽 to describe that dismissal Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/X85JZGt0EV#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @Jaspritbumrah93 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/U9mpYkYp6v — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2024

You may like to read

In reply to India’s first innings total of 396, England were well-placed at 32 without loss at lunch. But the second session of the day belonged to the hosts as they picked up four wickets to put India in driver’s seat.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.